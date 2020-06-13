No new cases , relief for capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 June 2020 22:35 IST

926 people placed in quarantine on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday as no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on the day while four patients recovered from the illness.

The capital district has now reported only a single case during the last three days. Sixty COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the district.

The district administration placed 926 people in quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people who are being closely monitored to 15,366.

Twenty symptomatic people were hospitalised. As many as 854 people have been accommodated in 43 corona care centres in the district.

The City police booked 26 people for violating lockdown norms under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and registered petty cases against 164 people for not wearing masks. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also booked 128 people.