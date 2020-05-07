No new cases in State

No COVID-19 cases were reported in the State for the second consecutive day on Thursday. In fact, all of this month, except for two days, there were no new cases in the State.

With five patients reported to have recovered from their disease on Thursday, the State now has only 25 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment. Of the 502 cases reported so far in the State, 474 have recovered from their disease.

The number of those under government surveillance is 16,693, of which 310 persons are isolated in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine.