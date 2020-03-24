No new cases in Pathanamthitta

Seven persons with symptomatic infection have been admitted to the isolation wards at various hospitals in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

However, no new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from any part of the district for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

Medical bulletin

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department at 7.45 p.m., a total of 4,105 persons who came from different countries, including the highly infected countries, have been placed under home quarantine in different parts of the district as on Tuesday.

This is besides the home quarantined 399 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said clinical examination results of all the 10 throat swab and blood samples received from the National Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha received on Tuesday were negative. She said 37 more throat swab and blood samples had been sent to the virology laboratory on Tuesday. As many as 9,468 persons were screened for fever and other symptoms of the COVID-19 infection on various border points of the district on Tuesday and one person with symptomatic infection was sent to the Believers Church Medical College Hospital, later.

4,508 screened

A total of 4,508 passengers were screened, using infrared digital thermometers, at various bus stations in the district. Of this, 43 persons were migrant workers from various other States and no one among them had shown symptoms of infection, the bulletin said.