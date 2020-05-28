Kerala

No new cases in Idukki, only 2 active cases

There are three hotspots in the district

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Idukki on Wednesday, District Medical Officer N. Priya said.

There were two active cases in the district, one in Munnar under Devikulam taluk and at the other at Santhanpara in Udumbanchola taluk. They had returned from Maharashtra, she said adding that they were in isolation wards in hospitals.

She said wards 8,11, and 12 at Udumbanchola grama panchayat were the only three hotspots in the district. A person who tested positive in Tamil Nadu had stayed there for two months during the lockdown. Earlier, two wards in Karunapuram grama panchayat were declared containment zones as a bakery owner who tested positive was residing there. Though he had tested negative, restrictions were being maintained in the wards.

20 expatriates return

Meanwhile, 20 expatriates from four countries reached the district in the past two days.

They included ten persons from Tel Aviv and two from Dubai who came on Tuesday. They were put in various quarantine centres at Adimaly.

Eight expatriates, six from Kuwait and two from Ukraine, who reached the district on Wednesday were put in quarantine centres at Thodupuzha.

