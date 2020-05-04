No new cases for second day running

Kerala did not report any COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day, even as it put 61 people on the recovery list on Monday.

A total of 462 people out of the 499 COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State have fully recovered from the disease. At present, only 34 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State .

As on Monday, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kozhikode have discharged all patients and join Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha which do not have any COVID-19 patients at present.

The patients under treatment in hospitals are as follows: Kollam (3), Pathanamthitta (1), Kottayam (6), Idukki (1), Palakkad (1), Wayanad (1), Kannur (18) and Kasaragod (3).

Under surveillance

The number of persons under surveillance is 21,724, out of whom, only 372 are isolated in various hospitals while the rest are on home quarantine.

The State has tested 33,010 samples so far of which 32,315 have returned a negative result. Of the 2,431 samples tested as part of sentinel survey among select groups in the population, 1,846 samples have tested negative.

No new hotspots have been added to the current list of 84 in the State.