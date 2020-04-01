No new case reported in Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case was reported from the district for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, District Collector P.B. Noohu has said.

A total of 17 persons are in quarantine at the isolation wards set up at three hospitals in the district as on Wednesday evening. Of them, nine are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, five at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and three persons at the Pushpagiri Medical College in Thiruvalla.

No congregation allowed

The police seized 177 vehicles and arrested 210 persons in connection with 211 cases registered in different parts of the district for violating the lockdown norms on Wednesday, according to District Police Chief (DPC) K.G. Simon.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Mr. Simon said the police would not allow grouping or congregation of people as it was against the lockdown norms.

People are supposed to roll out their vehicles to the road only in an emergency or unavoidable situation and strict action would be initiated against those who failed to comply with the lockdown norm.

He said people who visited banks, ration shops, etc., should maintain a safe distance.

The surveillance team headed by Mr. Noohu has identified 17 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamudeen in Delhi in March. One of them, a retired Chemistry professor from Pathanamthitta, died in Delhi and his funeral was held there itself. Thirteen persons have returned to the district while three others were quarantined in Delhi.

Samples sent

The Collector said three of the 13 returned persons had been admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the remaining 10 persons were home quarantined. Their throat swabs and blood samples have been sent to a virology laboratory in Alappuzha, he said.

The Janamaitri police attached to the Kodumon police station reached food packets to the migrant workers at their camps at Iykad.

The Janamaitri police at Thannithodu and the Thekuthode Pravasi Sanghom distributed food packets and rice and provision kits to the Malampandaram tribespeople residing in the forest areas of Ezhamthala in Thekkuthodu. The Janamaitri police at Aranmula distributed food packets to various camps of migrant workers.

The personnel attached to the Aranmula police station collected ₹3,000 from among themselves for supplying food and drinking water to 17 migrant workers camping at Arattupuzha.

The DPC led the police team in the town for providing food and water to stray dogs in the municipal limits on Wednesday.