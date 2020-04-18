No new case reported in Pathanamthitta for sixth day

The number of home quarantined persons in Pathanamthitta came down to 2,858, with 1,179 persons completing their 28-day quarantine period on Saturday.

No new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Pathanamthitta for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday.

In isolation wards

According to the medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here on Saturday evening, a total of 14 persons, including six infected persons, are in the isolation wards of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the District Hospital in Kozhencherry.

Home quarantine

At present, only 223 persons who came from various foreign countries, 2,395 persons who came from various other States, and 220 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons remain in home quarantine in different parts of the district.

The surveillance teams of Health Department could identify no primary or secondary contacts of the infected persons on Saturday.

Negative results

The Collector said that clinical examination results of the 117 throat swab received from the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha on Saturday were negative to COVID-19.

He said that 67 more throat swab and blood samples had been sent to the Virology Laboratory on Saturday.