No new case in Pathanamthitta

The first train to carry migrant workers in Pathanamthitta to their home States will set off from the Thiruvalla railway station on May 10, District Collector P.B. Noohu has said.

Mr Noohu was holding a videoconference with volunteers posted at call centres for migrant workers in various taluks on Saturday. The first train for transporting the workers would be to Bihar. A train would leave for the workers in Idukki district to Jharkhand on May 10.

Pathanamthitta has 16,066 migrant workers, and only a small portion of them wanted to return to their home villages. A medical bulletin released here said no new COVID-19 case was reported from any part of the district for the 20th day on Saturday. As of now, seven persons, including one COVID-19 patient, were quarantined in isolation wards attached to the three government hospitals in the district, according to District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja.

Three persons each were admitted to the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, besides one person at the General Hospital in Adoor.

Throat swabs

The nasal and throat swabs of 117 quarantined persons here tested negative for SARS-CoV2on Saturday. The Health Department was awaiting clinical examination results of 194 throat swab samples.