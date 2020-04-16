No new case in Pathanamthitta

With a total of 11 patients getting cured of COVID-19, Pathanamthitta has only six patients now at its two hospitals as on Thursday evening.

No new COVID-19 case was reported from any part of the district on Thursday. The nasal and throat swabs of 148 quarantined persons in the district were tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of now, 15 persons, including the six infected patients, have been quarantined at the isolation wards set up at three hospitals in the district. Resident Medical Officer Ashish Mohankumar told The Hindu that their health condition was stable.

District Medial Officer A.L. Sheeja said seven persons each had been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, besides one person at the General Hospital at Adoor.

Dr. Sheeja said the administration was awaiting clinical examination results of as many as 378 samples from the Virology Laboratory at Alappuzha.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said that all the 20 persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in March were tested negative for COVID-19.

Home quarantine

Presently, a total of 4,779 people have been home-quarantined in different parts of the district. As many as 619 among them have come from abroad while 4,583 others came from the other Indian States.

As many as 235 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons in the district were home quarantined as on Thursday, Mr. Noohu said. The DMO said that all the 4,779 persons had to strictly remain in quarantine for not less than 28 days.

A meeting chaired by the Collector also decided to resume the routine vaccinations for children at various government and private hospitals in the district against the backdrop of the government decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

120 litre wash seized

An excise team led by V. Robert, Circle Inspector, seized 120 litres of wash in a raid conducted at a house in Vaipur, near Mallappally, on Thursday.