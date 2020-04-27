No new case in Pathanamthitta in two weeks

The district that was the epicentre of the second spell of COVID-19 in the State has reported no new case in the past two weeks.

The total admissions to the isolation wards at different hospitals in the district have reduced to nine, with three more persons getting discharged from the hospitals on Monday, sources said here.

As of now, five persons, including three COVID-19 patients, have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, three others at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and one person at the General Hospital at Adoor.

No patient has been admitted to any private hospital in the district as on Monday, according to an official bulletin issued by District Collector P.B. Noohu here in the evening.

165 discharged

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said, so far, a total of 165 persons, including the 14 persons who got cured of COVID-19, got discharged from the isolation wards at various hospitals in the district.

The District Medical officer said a total of 3,546 throat and nasal swab samples were sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha for clinical examination and only 17 of them tested positive for the virus infection, so far. The department awaited test results of 319 throat swab samples, she said.

Quarantined

The number of home-quarantined persons in different parts of the district came down to 388 on Monday evening. Of them, 344 persons were who came from various other States and 44 were primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons.