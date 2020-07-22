Kerala

No new case in Idukki

Treatment centre to start functioning at Thodupuzha

Though Idukki had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, no positive case was reported in the district on Tuesday. Six persons were cured of the disease on the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 277.

Treatment centre

A COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) will start functioning at Thodupuzha on Wednesday. The FLTC can accommodate 120 persons. It will function under a committee comprising officials of various departments and people’s representatives. The FLTC is being opened to treat asymptomatic patients. They would be accommodated at the centre till they tested negative, said a release here.

