No new case in Idukki

The district recorded no new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

Five persons were admitted to various hospitals for observation on the day and 376 were asked to go in home quarantine.

The total number of active cases remained 51.

Two wards of Kattappana municipality and one ward of Rajakumari grama panchayat have been made containment zones.

The district recorded the highest number of 11 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases on Sunday followed by four cases on Monday.