No new case in Alappuzha

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Thursday.

Officials said that the condition of the person who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday was stable.

Meanwhile, the number of persons in home quarantine in the district touched 5,762. Twenty-two persons have been admitted to various hospitals in the district with symptoms.

The police have registered 196 cases for violating restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sam Thomas, managing director of Eben Telecom, has filed a complaint with the District Police Chief alleging that one of his employees Shyjan Joseph, 46, of Ernakulam, was beaten up by the Aroor police on Thursday.