No new case for third consecutive day in Pathanamthitta district

No new case of COVID-19 has been reported from any part of Pathanamthitta district for the third consecutive day on Friday, according to a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here on Friday.

The clinical examination results of all 174 throat and nasal swabs from the Virology Laboratory at Alappuzha on Friday were negative, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,106 samples have been sent from the district for clinical examination so far. The test results of 16 samples were positive, while that of 1,481 negative for the infection and the Health Department awaits test results of 683 samples from the Virology Laboratory.

16 in isolation

A total of 16 persons have been admitted to isolation wards of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital (7), District Hospital at Kozhencherry (6) and at the General Hospital at Adoor (3) as on Friday evening. One person has got discharged from the isolation ward and another four have been newly admitted.

A total of 129 persons, including the seven persons who were cured of the disease, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district. As many as 6,748 persons have been home quarantined in different parts of the district as on Friday. Of them, 1,967 persons were those came from abroad, 4,583 people who came from various other States and 228 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons, the bulletin said. The administration has introduced an integrated voice response system exclusively at the service of the migrant workers. They can obtain information in Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil from the district control room by calling 9015978079.