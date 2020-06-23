Kerala

No NEET centres abroad, HC told

Nor can it be held online, NTA, MCI make submissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it was not possible to allot examination centres abroad, including in the Gulf, for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for July 26.

The submission was made when a public interest litigation seeking a directive to sanction examination centres in Gulf countries came up before a Division Bench.

It was also submitted that the test could not be conducted in the online mode like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The JEE was conducted online in various cities and outside the country. However, NEET was being conducted in a paperback format.

