No need to worry about Idukki water level: Mani

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said there is no need to be concerned over the high level of water in the Idukki dam.
Speaking at a dam safety meeting at the Collectorate in Painavu on Tuesday, the Minister said the present storage level was 20 ft higher than last year’s. The present water level is 2,343.7 ft. If it reaches above 2,373 ft, release of water would be considered. The water level remains higher as the Moolamattom power house could not be operated at the full-fledged level. However, steps to address the issue would be taken soon. Those living on flood-prone areas would be shifted to safe locations and information regarding this would be conveyed to people before releasing water. The Ernakulam District Collector would also be informed of the steps in advance.
Mullaperiyar dam
The Minister directed the District Collector to furnish the details regarding the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam so as to bring the issue before the State government. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of the Idukki dam is high.
