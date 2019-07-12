No need to demolish Palarivattom flyover: Sreedharan

Former chief of Delhi Metro E. Sreedharan has said that the entire structure of the Palarivattom flyover need not be demolished.

“Only portions which developed cracks need be rebuilt. This will require only one-third of the workload required for building a new structure,” he told The Hindu over telephone on Friday.

Mr. Sreedharan had submitted his report to the State government on July 4 on the structural safety of the damaged flyover and the need to rehabilitate it. He had included his recommendations after inspecting the structure along with his team and Mahesh Tandon, noted structural engineer.

Mr. Sreedharan said the piles (foundation) and piers (pillars) of the structure are intact. The faulty bearings must be replaced. Most of the concrete spans must be replaced. The joints between piers and pier caps must be strengthened, he said.

The need to replace all the girders and bearings came as cracks up to 0.3 mm have been reported in almost all the girders within a short time span. This process would take up to 10 months. Another option would be to strengthen the existing structure using techniques such as carbon-fibre wrapping, a process which would take three months.

The report had recommended rehabilitation work worth ₹18.71 crore to ensure the structural safety of the flyover, which suffered extensive cracks on its pier caps and girders within two years of its commissioning in 2016.

RDS Projects, the contracting firm which built the flyover, would have to do all the rehabilitation works at its expense because the structural cracks and potholes all over the surface occurred during the two-year defect-liability period.