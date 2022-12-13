No need for school arts festival commission: Sivankutty

December 13, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There is no need to set up a school arts festival commission or high-powered committee in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Replying to a submission from Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister pointed out that all matters related to conducting competitions, including those related to the appeals committtee, from the school level to the State School Arts Festival, had been specified in the school arts festival manual. The competitions were held every year as per the manual. Teachers’ organisations merely had the responsibility for various committees formed for the smooth conduct of the arts festival.

Judges at the sub-district level festivals were decided by the district education officers (DEO), while those at the district level fetes were selected from a panel of names submitted by the Director of General Education (DGE). The judges at the State School Arts Festival were decided by the DGE.

Those appointed judges at the sub-district or district level festivals were not selected for the State-level event. Moreover, those selected as judges for two consecutive years are not considered for the third time.

Appeals on results of the sub-district festivals are addressed by an appeals committee led by the DEO. An appeals committee was also set up to address appeals at the district arts festivals. At no stage are teachers’ organisations entrusted with the responsibility of deciding the judges.