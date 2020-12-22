No need for panic onCOVID mutant: DMO

When the entire world is closely monitoring the new COVID-19 mutant, Thrissur, where the first case of pandemic was reported in the country, is all set to face any challenge.

The Health Department has said that there is no need for the people to panic but there should be more vigilance against spread of the disease.

The Department had raised doubt about the mutation of the COVID-19 virus even before as symptoms of the pandemic from different countries used to be different, noted District Medical Officer K.J. Reena.

She insisted on strict use of masks by all people. “We should continue the restrictions and precautions against the pandemic more strictly”, Dr. Reena said.

Elderly people should be more careful and should not go out, the DMO insisted.