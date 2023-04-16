No need for NOC from local bodies for adventure tourism activities

April 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

In a development that has been welcomed by tourism stakeholders, the State government has through a recent order done away with the need to get no-objection certificate (NOC) from local bodies to begin adventure tourism activities.

This follows a request from Kerala Tourism in 2022 to do away with the NOC that had been mandatory under the Kerala Adventure and Activity Based Tourism Safety and Security Regulations. The need for an NOC has been done away with since there is no reference to such a certificate in Kerala Panchayati Raj Act and rules that bind municipalities, says the Government Order (G.O.).

The need to obtain NOC from local bodies had been cited as a reason for hassles associated with hosting adventure tourism activities, especially in the high ranges and on beaches.

Homestays

The government had earlier this month also fixed building tax similar to houses for homestays. The homestay operators were earlier paying commercial tax for the homestay portion of their houses, although their business was limited to a few months. This was following a memorandum submitted in February by the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS).

In a related development, it was decided at the 15th annual general body meeting of the Society to set up garbage treatment units at 1,000 homestays in the State. It will be done in tandem with the State’s Responsible Tourism Mission. The theme of the meeting was ‘Waste to Energy’.

Similarly, it was decided to enhance the number of classified homestays in Kerala to 1,000, in coordination with the Mission. The State head of the Mission Rupesh Kumar led an interactive session on the role of homestays in taking ahead responsible tourism.

Awards were given for the best homestay in Kerala, the best homestay run by women and the most environment-friendly homestay.