No MVD sittings on Wednesdays from November 16, except for licence cancellation

November 15, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

There will be no sittings at the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Wednesdays from November 16, except for licence cancellation. The sittings have been arranged for speeding up arrear payments due to the department, said a communication from the Public Relations department here on Tuesday, quoting the Regional Transport Officer. Tax arrears for transport vehicles could be settled by paying 30% of the dues and for non-transport vehicles, 40% of the dues, the communication added. The regional transport office directed all vehicle owners to make timely online payment and avoid revenue recovery procedures.

