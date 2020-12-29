No mutation in virus reported in Kerala: Minister

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that no genetic mutation has been reported in the COVID-19 virus in Kerala.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the detailed report was expected on the day and the State was prepared to deal with any mutations. Those coming from abroad would be monitored and there was nothing to worry about it now, the Minister said and added that vigilance should be maintained.
Ms. Shylaja said that the State was on high alert as the genetic mutation had been confirmed in the country. COVID-19 had been confirmed in 18 persons who returned to Kerala from Britain. They were under special surveillance, she said and added the swab samples had been sent to the Pune Institute of Virology to find out if they were infected with the new virus.
The new mutant was 70% more contagious and therefore the Health Department was monitoring those who came to the State from European countries between December 9 to December 23.
The new genetically modified COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in six people who returned to the country from the U.K. This information was confirmed by the Union Ministry of Health.
Three of them are being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecule Biology in Hyderabad and one at the Pune National Institute of Virology.
