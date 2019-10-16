No moving out of convent: Sr. Lucy

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has said that she will not leave the convent at Karakkamala in Wayanad district.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday regarding the rejection of her appeal in Vatican, Sr. Lucy said there was a chance for her to move the higher authorities in Vatican, but she was yet to decide on such an appeal. However, the church in the State would not stand along with the victims, Sr. Lucy said.

“I had submitted my appeal to the authorities concerned a few months ago in English, but the replay I got on Wednesday was in Latin, except for a few words in English. The decision to reject my appeal is quite arbitrary as the authorities are yet to investigate the issue or give a chance to hear me,” Sr. Lucy said adding that such a decision was taken owing to the pressure exerted by the church and FCC authorities in Kerala, she said.

“I asked the provincial of the convent to give the translation of the letter from Vatican. I never like to leave the convent but, if the authorities forcefully oust me, they should provide me a house and land to live, Sr. Lucy said.