GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No moving away from Rome’s instructions on deacons’ ordination, says pro-Synod group 

Published - September 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (Joint Forum for the Protection of the Church), a group of laypeople supporting the Syro-Malabar synod of bishops, claimed that there was no turning back from the instructions issued by the Congregation for Oriental Churches regarding the ordination of deacons to the priesthood in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

A statement issued by the group claimed that the instructions from Rome were widely welcomed by the entire Church. The condition for the ordination of deacons requires them to submit a written undertaking to adhere to the unified synod Mass and follow instructions from the official Church hierarchy from the day of their ordination.

Those who refuse to provide such an undertaking should not be ordained as priests, the group said. It claimed that individuals who worked against the Church hierarchy before their ordination could not be expected to carry out their priestly duties in accordance with the instructions from the hierarchy.

Those who spread false messages about authorities were against the Church, the group said, demanding that the authorities adhere to the instructions from Rome and refrain from engaging with the rebel group in any discussions regarding the ordination of deacons.

The Syro-Malabar Church has officially clarified that the authorities intend to ordain deacons as priests. However, deacons must publicly acknowledge the instructions from Rome on this issue. They should also provide a written assurance that they are willing to offer Mass as instructed by the Pope.

The authorities said that deacons who were ordained as priests enter a new phase of life and a status that requires compliance with the rules defining their position in the Church.

Published - September 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.