No moving away from Rome’s instructions on deacons’ ordination, says pro-Synod group 

The Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (Joint Forum for the Protection of the Church), a group of laypeople supporting the Syro-Malabar synod of bishops, claimed that there was no turning back from the instructions issued by the Congregation for Oriental Churches regarding the ordination of deacons to the priesthood in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

A statement issued by the group claimed that the instructions from Rome were widely welcomed by the entire Church. The condition for the ordination of deacons requires them to submit a written undertaking to adhere to the unified synod Mass and follow instructions from the official Church hierarchy from the day of their ordination.

Those who refuse to provide such an undertaking should not be ordained as priests, the group said. It claimed that individuals who worked against the Church hierarchy before their ordination could not be expected to carry out their priestly duties in accordance with the instructions from the hierarchy.

Those who spread false messages about authorities were against the Church, the group said, demanding that the authorities adhere to the instructions from Rome and refrain from engaging with the rebel group in any discussions regarding the ordination of deacons.

The Syro-Malabar Church has officially clarified that the authorities intend to ordain deacons as priests. However, deacons must publicly acknowledge the instructions from Rome on this issue. They should also provide a written assurance that they are willing to offer Mass as instructed by the Pope.

The authorities said that deacons who were ordained as priests enter a new phase of life and a status that requires compliance with the rules defining their position in the Church.