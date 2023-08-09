HamberMenu
No move to leave revamped distribution sector scheme, says Electricity Minister

Minister says it is advisable to implement scheme as State will be eligible for Central grant of ₹10,481.84 crore in two phases

August 09, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Power department has not taken any decision to exit the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of which smart energy meters are a component, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Krishnankutty said it was advisable to implement the scheme as the State would be eligible for a Central grant of ₹10,481.84 crore in two phases of the RDSS.

The State was in the process of submitting proposals for the second phase, estimated at ₹13,126.53 crore.

On the objections raised by power sector unions against the TOTEX model recommended for smart meter roll-out, the Minister said the KSEB had been asked to examine whether it could implement the project on its own. The Finance department was also examining whether such options would affect the State’s eligibility for additional borrowings. ‘’There are two opinions; that it should be implemented on TOTEX model, and that the KSEB should directly implement it. The KSEB has been asked to examine whether it can directly implement the project. Its report is expected shortly,’‘ he said.

