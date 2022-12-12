No move to forcibly change school timings: Minister

December 12, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has no intention of forcibly changing school timings or imposing “gender-neutral” uniforms on students and it has not even considered the idea of “mixed seating” in classrooms or starting “mixed hostels”, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Monday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by N. Shamsuddin of the IUML, who vehemently opposed the school curriculum revision proposals and claimed that ideas such as “gender neutral” uniforms and mixed seating in classes would usher in ‘sexual anarchy” and “hurt the sentiments of those following religious beliefs”.

He accused the government of trying to push “liberal agendas” and “rationalist thoughts” in schools in the guise of curriculum revision. He claimed that gender was a biological reality and that instead of trying to establish gender equality, it should be equality of opportunities that the government should be striving for.

Mr. Sivankutty, who seemed to go on the defensive, was at pains to assure the IUML MLA that he was being “misled” by someone and that the government had no intention of hurting any religious sentiments.

Mr. Sivankutty said decisions on change in school timings (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), proposed as part of curriculum reformation, were for the school PTAs and the respective local self-government body to decide through consultation.

The change in timings was certainly not to disrupt the Muslim community’s religious classes. He also pointed out that even now, there were several schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya and many unaided schools even in districts such as Kozhikode — which had adopted the 8 a.m.-1 pm. schedule, without anyone raising any opposition.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government’s intention was only to encourage diversity of ideas and multicultural perspectives and that the proposals for curriculum reformation, which were being discussed in a democratic and transparent manner, had not been finalised.

Gender neutrality had been proposed to stress that in the education sector, no child should be discriminated against on the basis of gender and it did not mean that the “protection afforded especially to women” would be lost when gender neutrality was encouraged, Mr. Sivankutty said.

“A curriculum which endorses the principles of non-discrimination and equal opportunities and the values upheld by the Constitution alone will be implemented in Kerala,” he added.