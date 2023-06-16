No move to divide Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese or redraw boundaries, says Cardinal Alencherry

June 16, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

There will be no compromise on the unified observance of holy mass in parishes under the Syro-Malabar Church, Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has said in a communication issued to bishops, priests, and laity on Friday, after the culmination of the Syro-Malabar Synod here.

Any diversion in any archdiocese would lead to anarchy in the church, he said, without specifically referring to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, where many believers and priests have been reiterating that they prefer the mode of worship where the priest faces members of the congregation. Difference of opinions must be solved through discussions, he said.

The Pope has agreed to look into the Synod’s request to post a papal delegate for the archdiocese to help solve the prevailing crises.

Stating that there was no move to divide the archdiocese or to redraw its boundaries, the Cardinal termed as contrary to facts the reports going around. Bishops are keen to appoint an archbishop having independent powers for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Expressing concern over the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica remaining closed for the past many months following clashes between groups for and against unified mass, he said it created a permanent blot on the public image of the church. In this context, it has been decided to reopen the basilica for devotees, except to hold holy mass, on the condition that only unified mode of mass will be adhered to. Canon laws would be invoked against those who contravened that, he said.

The Synod expressed concern over “authorities not making efforts” to de-escalate the stand-off between rival groups in Manipur, despite widespread communal violence and rioting for many weeks. The government there has not deplored the violence and the attacks on around 300 churches. It is sad that rules are being framed to curtail freedom to practise any religion of one’s choice and to trample upon minority rights. Minority educational institutions in Kerala too are bearing the brunt of communal hatred. All that went against the democratic spirit of the Indian Constitution, he said.

The Central and State governments must pay heed to the concerns of farmers on matters such as buffer zones and human-animal conflicts. The assurance of support price for agricultural produce must not be limited to the election manifesto, said the Cardinal.