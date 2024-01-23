GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No more comments on e-bus issue: Ganesh Kumar

He says a study on the report related to the profit and loss of electric buses is in progress and if there is anything to report, officials will inform the media

January 23, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who courted controversy by hinting at the possibility of procuring fossil-fuel-powered buses in place of electric buses for the capital, on Tuesday said he would not make any further comments on the e-bus row.

Replying to questions from the media, the Minister said that a study on the report related to the profit and loss of electric buses was in progress. If there was anything to report, the officials would inform the media, said the Minister. He also said he was being targeted by a section in connection with the issue.

“I do not harm anyone. But, some people have intentions of hurting me. I have no objection. I don’t know why they hurt me. Whatever I said is true. No more decisions (in connection with e-buses) will be made. Officials will say what they have to say,” said a visibly upset Minister.

The Minister’s announcement on e-buses had stirred a hornets’ nest with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan contradicted the Minister. Further, a financial report prepared by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) revealed that the electric bus services in Thiruvananthapuram were profitable.

The Minister had suggested the need for procuring diesel buses stating that the buses were making losses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.