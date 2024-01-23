No more comments on e-bus issue: Ganesh Kumar

January 23, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who courted controversy by hinting at the possibility of procuring fossil-fuel-powered buses in place of electric buses for the capital, on Tuesday said he would not make any further comments on the e-bus row.

Replying to questions from the media, the Minister said that a study on the report related to the profit and loss of electric buses was in progress. If there was anything to report, the officials would inform the media, said the Minister. He also said he was being targeted by a section in connection with the issue.

“I do not harm anyone. But, some people have intentions of hurting me. I have no objection. I don’t know why they hurt me. Whatever I said is true. No more decisions (in connection with e-buses) will be made. Officials will say what they have to say,” said a visibly upset Minister.

The Minister’s announcement on e-buses had stirred a hornets’ nest with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan contradicted the Minister. Further, a financial report prepared by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) revealed that the electric bus services in Thiruvananthapuram were profitable.

The Minister had suggested the need for procuring diesel buses stating that the buses were making losses.