No moratorium given to fish workers during trawling ban: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has not granted any moratorium during the trawling ban period on repayment of loans availed by fish workers, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian told the Assembly on Wednesday.

But, the government has implemented various other measures, including free rations for the families of fish workers, allied workers and peeling workers to tide over difficulties faced during the trawling ban period which extends from June 10 to July 31. Members of Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board will be provided financial assistance of ₹4,500 during this period.

He said the trawling ban is applicable only to mechanised vessels using trawl nets and not to traditional fishing boats. Steps have been taken to appoint 88 youth from fish worker families, who have been trained in the National Institute of Water Sports in Goa, in the coastal protection force. In addition 100 life guards have been appointed in 15 harbours.

