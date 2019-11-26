Kerala

No matter what happens, will go to Sabarimala, says Trupti Desai

more-in

“We arrived here on Constitution Day because the right to not be discriminated against is a right given to us by the Constitution,” said the activist.

The group of seven women who arrived in Kochi on November 26 will go ahead to Sabarimala whether or not police protection is guaranteed, said activist Trupti Desai.

“We arrived here on Constitution Day because the right to not be discriminated against is a right given to us by the Constitution. Instead, women like us come seeking protection and get attacked instead,” she said.

Ms. Desai was referring to an attack on Bindu Ammini, who had accompanied Ms. Desai and five other women to the police commissionerate, seeking police protection to visit Sabarimala.

Ms. Ammini had stepped outside the police station to make a phone call when she was attacked. “It was some sort of chilli spray. The police was close by and I pointed the attacker out to them, demanding an arrest,” she said. She is being treated at the Ernakulam General Hospital and was not seriously injured, she said.

“Since there is no stay on the court order from 2018, we should be given protection and allowed to visit Sabarimala. It is a law and order situation. Whether or not we are guaranteed protection, we will go ahead and seek darshan today,” Ms. Desai said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 11:07:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-matter-what-happens-will-go-to-sabarimala-says-trupti-desai/article30084411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY