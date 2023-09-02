No load-shedding in immediate future, says Minister

September 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has rejected the concerns about a possible load-shedding raised by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Although the future of power generation does not look bright with the water currently available in the State’s reservoirs, Mr. Krishnankutty said here on Saturday that there would not be any load-shedding or power cuts immediately.

The Minister admitted that the dip in the water level in the State’s dams had begun to affect the power production. “But we are confident in the rain predictions for the days to come. Therefore, there won’t be any immediate restrictions in power supply,” he said.

Mr. Krishnankutty, however, called upon the people to restrict the use of power considering the grim situation in the State. The reservoirs used for power generation in the State are facing water shortage. The higher demand for power across the country too is a matter of concern, said Mr. Krishnankutty.

“People should voluntarily reduce the consumption of power in view of the grim situation across the country. They should reduce maximum use of power between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” he said.

