No lineancy to tourist buses which fail to adhere to colour code in Kerala, says Transport Commissioner

A tourist bus is getting a fresh coat of paint at a workshop in Amballur, Thrissur, on October 11, 2022 after uniform colour code was made mandatory for them in the wake of the Vadakkencherry tragedy.

No lineancy will be shown to tourist buses which have failed to adhere to the new colour code that was prescribed by the Government, since the deadline to conform to the code expired in June, Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith said.

As per the new code, all buses ought to adorn pure white paint, with a metallic gold and violet stripe each, on the body.

Speaking to media persons at CIAL convention centre, where he chaired a meeting of MVD officials from six districts in Central Kerala in the wake of last week’s accident at Palakkad in which nine passengers, including five school children, died after a recklessly-driven tourist bus rammed a KSRTC superfast bus from its rear, he said innumerable bus operators are yet to adhere to the colour code (which was introduced in the wake of distracting body graphics, lights and other embellishments on most tourist buses), despite High Court of Kerala’s orders.

“Henceforth, each MVD official will be placed in charge of a specific number of tourist buses. They will be pulled up if any of these buses has been found flouting colour code and other mandatory norms. Deputy Transport Commissioners would have to supervise the officials. A list of do’s and dont’s will be issued to the officials, as part of stepping up road-safety measures.”

With imposing of fines alone not yielding the desired results, directions have been given to MVD personnel to take deterrent measures. Thus, the driving licences of 108 people have been cancelled and the fitness certificate of 263 vehicles, including of 19 KSRTC and contract and stage carrier buses, cancelled during the past five days.

The registration certificate of another seven vehicles was cancelled since they were not roadworthy. Action was taken against 4472 vehicles and ₹75 lakh imposed as fine. Henceforth, the licences of those travelling without helmet will be suspended if they are challaned for the violation for a second time, Mr. Srijith said.

The aim is to usher in a new driving culture in the State. Motorists whose licences are suspended following accidents will have to undergo a refresher training programme at the driver-training institute in Edapal and will also have to do social service. Steps would also be taken to speed up installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Device (in public transport vehicles), since it has so far been installed in only 2.5 lakh of the total 8.30 lakh vehicles that were envisaged. This will be followed by stricter enforcement of speed limit norms.

On whether the driver of the KSRTC bus too contributed to last week’s Palakkad accident by slowing down the bus on the NH, Mr. Srijith said these buses might have to stop at night, heeding to request from passengers to alight. Vehicles following them must maintain a safe distance, by adhering to defensive-driving principles.