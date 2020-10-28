No let-up in Thrissur with 1,018 new cases

Thrissur

28 October 2020 23:08 IST

1,005 people contracted the disease through local contact

There is no let-up in COVID-19 spread in Thrissur district. As many as 1,018 positive cases were reported on Wednesday while 916 people recovered from the disease.

There are 9,658 active cases in the district and 91 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts.

So far 36,580 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district while 26,609 people recovered.

According to official statistics, 1,005 people contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. As many as 18 inmates at Viyyur Central Prison were tested positive on Wednesday. Among the patients reported on Wednesday, 134 are above the age of 60 and 63 children are below the age of 10. As many as 6,937 samples were collected for testing on Wednesday in the district.

The police intensified vigil against COVID-19 guideline violations in Kunnamkulam, which is continuing as a critical containment zone.

Meanwhile the district administration has announced Whatsapp numbers for the public to inform the authorities about COVID-19 guideline violations. Various numbers are Kodungallur – 9400063426; Thalappilly – 9400063427;

Kunnamkulam - 9400063428; Chavakkad – 9400063429; Mukundapuram – 8078296108; Thrissur - 8078316108; and Chalakkudy – 8078966108.