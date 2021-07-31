No let up in new COVID cases

Thiruvananthapuram

31 July 2021 20:54 IST

State logs over 20,000 cases for fifth consecutive day

The COVID-19 case graph is on another plateau, with the State logging over 20,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day.

On Saturday, 20,624 new cases were reported when 1,67,579 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) showed a slight dip at 12.31%.

The active case pool rose to 1,64,500, with 16,865 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 16,781, with the State adding 80 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU occupancy figures need close watch as the State’s success of COVID management hinges on these factors. Hospitalisations and ICU occupancy usually shows an increase two weeks after the cases start to rise.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,945. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID has been showing an increase over the past two days and now stands at 28,438.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, increased to 1,942. The number of patients requiring ventilator support showed an increase to 749.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began stands at 33,90,761 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,474 cases, Thrissur 2,693, Palakkad 2,209, Kozhikode 2,113, Ernakulam 2,072, Kollam 1,371, Kannur 1,243, Alappuzha 1,120, Kottayam 1,111, Thiruvananthapuram 969, Kasaragod 715, Pathanamthitta 629, Wayanad 530 and Idukki 375.