Kerala

No let-up in Malappuram as 1,139 more test positive

As many as 1,139 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Tuesday. The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district rose to 9,065.

District authorities said 1,040 patients were found to have been infected through direct local contact. There were 62 cases with an unidentifiable source of infection.

Among the new cases, 11 are health workers. While 19 persons came from other States, seven came from abroad. There were 772 recoveries in the district.

Officials said nearly 52,000 people were quarantined across the district. Most of them were isolated in their respective houses.

