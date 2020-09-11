No let-up in Kozhikode, cases soar in Malappuram

Kozhikode

11 September 2020 23:54 IST

Kozhikode recorded 261 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 206 were of local transmission.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said six of the newly infected persons had returned from foreign countries while 16 came from other States recently. The source of infection could not be detected in 33 cases, she added.Those who were infected locally include two health workers in Kozhikode Corporation. There are 2,201 people under treatment at various treatment centres in the district at present.

As many as 105 persons undergoing treatment recovered on Friday. There are 16,924 people under observation in the district.

In Malappuram

COVID-19 cases in Malappuram saw yet another spike on Friday when 390 people tested positive for the virus. The number of active cases in the district soared to 2,542.

District medical authorities said 358 of the new cases confirmed on Friday were of local transmission. While the source of infection in 14 persons could not be traced, nine persons came from other States and five from abroad. There are also four health workers among the infected.

Officials said that 111 infected persons recovered on Friday. As many as 39,110 people are quarantined across Malappuram.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 109 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. The number includes one person each from Malappuram and Kozhikode. When 71 were infected through local contacts, seven came from other States and two from abroad. The source of infection could not be traced in 29 cases. There were 46 recoveries in Palakkad on Friday.

In Thrissur

As many as 184 positive cases were reported in Thrissur district on Friday. Of them, 177 were cases of local transmission. Seven health workers have been infected. The source of infection in three cases is not known. While there are 1,992 active cases in the district, 105 people recovered from the disease on Friday. There are 11,248 people under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

Fifty-two people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday. Of them, 35 were infected through contact, while 13 came from other States and four returned from abroad. Fifteen persons recovered from the disease on Friday. As many as 2,768 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)