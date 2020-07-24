No let-up in Kollam with 133 cases

KOLLAM

119 get the disease through contact, source not known in four cases

The district reported 133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries on Friday. Among the patients are 119 contact cases, 9 NoRKs, one health worker and four others with no travel history. The district currently has 704 active cases while 1,117 persons went into home quarantine on Friday.

The Health Department has traced 4,979 primary and 1,691 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. A total of 1,708 samples were collected for antigen and RT-PCR tests while 8,500 persons are under the close monitoring of the department. Cases with no travel history have been reported from Kudavattur, Velinallur, Parippally and Anchal. While Talachira reported over 20 contact cases, more than 10 persons from Chadayamangalam and Alappad contracted the infection by contact.

For the last three days Kollam has been reporting over 100 cases and the number is expected to go down after a week according to Health officials.

The gynaecology section at Kottarakara Taluk hospital was temporarily closed after a woman who underwent C-section there tested positive on Friday. Since a doctor from the same hospital also tested positive, patients have been asked to visit government facilities at Kundara and Kollam till the casualty is disinfected as per hospital containment procedure. Alappad Primary Health Centre underwent the procedure on Friday after a health worker from there tested positive. The hospital will be functional from July 25 with the staff from Mynagappally PHC.

The district administration has started opening COVID-19 first-line treatment centres on a warfooting and at present 4,850 beds have been arranged. Apart from the currently-functional hockey stadium, more places including Law College, Fatima Mata National College and Shine Complex within Corporation limit will be converted into treatment centres providing nearly 1,000 beds. All the vulnerable areas including Anchal, Kadakkal, Punalur and Kottarakara will also have more centres next to present clusters.

Around 370 Ayush and homoeo practitioners will be deployed at firstline treatment centres and all the staff will be given a 10-day training. Currently Kollam has 399 patients admitted to various firstline treatment centres and measures have been taken to ensure the service of medical staff at all centres, said Fisheries Minister J.Mercikutty Amma after a review meeting held at Kollam Collectorate.

Extra vigil

Since vendors from other States are responsible for several contact cases, clusters of headload workers and merchants have been formed as part of extra vigil. Vehicles will be disinfected and monitoring will be strengthened with the help of various departments, she added.