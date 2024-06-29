No let up in fraud treatment ventures on social media

Creation of fake social media pages and profiles for the circulation of unscientific treatment solutions, magical remedies and panacea for terminal illnesses has witnessed a spike despite the heightened cyber patrol by the police and the mass reporting of such incidents by informed persons. Even after blocking some of the misleading pages, attempts are being made to recreate such profiles in similar names to flourish in the illegal business through the circulation of fake information.

Video testimonies in the form of real incidents are one of the frequently used tools to canvas the customers who are in search of alternative treatment options after experimenting with the modern medicines. Many of the customers are unaware of the fact that the video testimonies are manipulated ads featuring people who cooperate with paid promotions.

“As viewers are very high for reels and posts on Instagram, the creation of such fake pages on this social media platform is very high. Treatments for hair fall, sexual wellness and various other types of diseases which the patients are disinclined to reveal are offered treatment instantly,” says a certified Ayurveda practitioner from Kakkodi. She says most of the fraudsters and quacks in the sector exploit Ayurveda as the easiest option to canvas people and pocket their money.

The fake social media pages which promise online consultation and the delivery of prescribed medicines by post are also on the increase. The patients are hardly aware of the qualifications of such social media consultants who always remain anonymous. There are no established offices or addresses for such operators.

“There are also numerous fake profiles which support such illegal business activities by giving high ratings online. The customers never understand that the high ratings are created by way of fake profiles to win the trust of people,” says Vinay. P. Thomas, distributor of a leading pharmaceutical company. He points out that the established service providers in the medical sector are facing a huge threat with the growth of fake operators in the sector.

The mass sharing of such video content on instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram also continue to be a big concern. Many still believe that the paid testimonies attached with such online promotional videos are factual and they share it further among other groups.

“People who lose their money never come up with any complaint, afraid of criticisms from the dear and near ones. In effect, the fraudsters enjoy a trouble-free escape all the time,” says a paediatrician from the city who works with a prominent online consultation firm. It is high time the government came up with a public awareness initiative to isolate the fraudsters’ network on social media, he observes.