No let-up in electricity consumption, but Minister says restrictions not under consideration now

April 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption rates have shown no signs of a let-up in the State, triggering speculations about power restrictions.

Daily consumption touched a new high of 102.95 million units (mu) and peak demand, of 5,024 MW, also a State-level record, on April 18. Last year on the same day, consumption stood at 82.79 mu.

However, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday indicated that power restrictions would be considered only as a last resort. Both Mr. Krishnankutty and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have appealed to the people to keep usage down between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to avert what the KSEB terms a ‘‘temporary crisis.’‘

Talking to reporters, the Minister said that at the moment power restrictions were not under consideration.

Daily consumption has clocked over 100 mu on several days in April.

The KSEB said the demand had shot up beyond projections and the utility was making all-out efforts to meet it with additional purchases.

With demand up, the transmission and distribution netwroks are under strain. This has also resulted in voltage issues in at least some areas, the KSEB said, urging the consumers to avoid using pump sets, induction stoves, water heaters and iron boxes during the peak evening hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to avert the temporary crisis. The temperature in air conditioners should be maintained at 25 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Kerala met the total demand of 1,02.95 mu through imports to the tune of 71.78 mu and internal generation of 31.17 mu. Internal hydropower generation, which had kept reduced in view of the scant summer rainfall, had to be increased to 29.10 mu.

The combined storage in the hydel dams dipped to 38% on Tuesday. Storage in the Idukki reservoir is at 35% of the capacity.

As per the latest weather updates, several districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till April 23.