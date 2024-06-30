No let-up in dengue, H1N1 cases in Alappuzha

There is no let-up in dengue and H1N1 cases in Alappuzha. The district reported 142 dengue and 50 H1N1 cases in the past four weeks. The rise in cases has emerged as a cause for concern.

According to the Health department statistics, 52 confirmed dengue cases have been reported from various parts of the district between June 25 and 28. The data for June 29 and 30 has not yet been made available.

In recent days, dengue cases have been reported from Pathiyoor, Pallippuram, Cherthala South, Alappuzha municipality, Mararikulam North, Kurathikad, Mannanchery, Thanneermukkom, Pallithodu, Vettakkal, Thalavady, Muhamma, Panavally, Mangalam, Nooranad, Kodamthuruthu, Mulakuzha, Venmony, Bharanikavu, Aryad, Mannar, Kanjikuzhy, Chunakkara, Kayamkulam, Aroor, Veliyanad and Kadakkarappally.

The rise in dengue cases has been linked directly to a lack of efforts at the reduction of breeding sources for mosquitoes. Individual households have been urged to focus on waste management and vector control measures. People can report mosquito breeding places to respective local self-government institutions or health authorities.

Officials said the number of people turning up in hospitals with symptoms such as fever, sore throat and other viral infections had seen an upward spiral in recent days.

Besides dengue, the district is witnessing a spurt in H1N1 fever (swine flu) cases. Fifty H1N1 cases have been reported in the district in the past four weeks, including 17 cases between June 25 and 28. One H1N1 death was reported in the district on June 19.

H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against H1N1. People suffering from cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting have been advised to seek immediate medical care. Pregnant women, elderly, and people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer, cardiac and liver ailments should take special care.