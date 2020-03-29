No let up in COVID-19 cases in State

COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in the State with 20 more persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Eight of the cases are from Kannur, seven from Kasaragod, while one case each was reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the State so far stands at 202. The number of those currently under treatment is 181.

An official statement issued by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said that 18 out of the 20 cases were people with a history of foreign travel, while two are cases of local transmission, both having contracted the infection from imported cases.

The case from Ernakulam is that of a healthcare worker, while the case in Thiruvananthapuram is that of a patient who is currently in isolation in the ICU at the Medical College Hospital.

The number of persons under surveillance now stands at 1.41 lakh, of whom those isolated in hospitals number 593. The rest are on home quarantine.