No let-up in COVID-19 cases in Malappuram district as 221 more test positive

Over the past one week, Malappuram district has registered a surge in COVID-19 cases. While 221 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, the number of infections was 362 on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike in the district. The district has recorded 1,735 positive cases since Monday last.

Malappuram was in total lockdown on Sunday. The virus claimed its 22nd victim in the district, when a woman from Parappanangadi died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on the day.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who is in quarantine after having tested positive for the virus, said 186 persons among the newly infected had contracted the disease from local contacts. The source of infection in 26 cases, including 12 health workers, could not be traced. While seven persons cases came from abroad, two came from other States.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan appealed to the people to maintain utmost vigil in view of an increase in local transmission. There were 81 recoveries on Sunday. The district has registered 4,903 COVID-19 cases in the past five months, and 2,833 have recovered.

29 cases in Palakkad district

COVID-19 claimed its first victim in Attappady on Sunday when an elderly woman from the Kallupary hamlet died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna.

Palakkad district recorded 29 positive cases on Sunday. While 19 persons contracted the infection through local contacts, two came from abroad and two from other States. The source of infection of six persons could not be traced.

There were 102 recoveries in the district on Sunday. As many as 849 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district.

48 cases in Kasaragod, 52 in Kannur

In Kasaragod, 48 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

Of them, 38 were infected after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients, four arrived from abroad and six from other States. On Sunday, 203 people were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for the virus. A total of 5,068 people are under observation in the district.

In neighbouring Kannur district, 52 tested positive on Sunday. While 36 of them contracted the disease through contact, seven arrived from other States, eight are health workers and one a DSC personnel.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far is 2,031, and 1,512 patients have recovered so far.

There are currently 9,042 people under observation.

30 cases and 63 recoveries in Thrissur

As many as 30 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur on Sunday and 63 people recovered from COVID-19. There are 483 active cases in the district. A total of 2,390 cases have been reported from the district so far. Eight more cases were reported from the Amala Hospital cluster on Sunday. The source of infection of one person is not known. There are 10,030 people under observation in the district.

49 positive cases, one death in Wayanad

As many as 49 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Sunday.

Of them, 35 contracted the infection through contact, while one arrived from abroad and 13 from other States, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka.

As many as 319 patients are currently under treatment in the district. While 1,131 persons have been infected so far, 807 have recovered.

The disease has so far claimed five lives, including that of a 73-year-old resident of Valad on Sunday.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)