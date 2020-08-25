No let-up in cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

25 August 2020 22:58 IST

170 test positive with 156 getting the disease through local transmission

The COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the district with 170 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

The fresh cases include 156 people who contracted the virus through local transmission and seven each who came from abroad and other States. The district reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 14. The deceased were identified as a 78-year-old woman from Aroor and a 54-year-old man from Nooranad. They died on August 20 and August 22 respectively.

Of the 156 contact cases, 56 cases were reported from Kadakkarappally, another 33 from Ambalappuzha South and 23 from Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, 60 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative in the district. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 2,034. Officials said that among the COVID-19 patients only those with serious symptoms would be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha from now on.

This was decided in a meeting attended by District Collector A. Alexander and officials of MCH.

“COVID-19 patients will be divided into three categories- A, B and C. Only patients in the C category (seriously ill) will be admitted to the MCH. Those in the B category (mild symptoms) will be admitted to first-line treatment centres (FLCTs) set up at Century Hospital, P M Hospital and College of Engineering and Management, Punnapra. Patients without any symptoms will be admitted to other FLTCs in the district,” said District Collector A. Alexander.