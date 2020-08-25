No let-up in cases in Alappuzha

The COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the district with 170 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.
The fresh cases include 156 people who contracted the virus through local transmission and seven each who came from abroad and other States. The district reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 14. The deceased were identified as a 78-year-old woman from Aroor and a 54-year-old man from Nooranad. They died on August 20 and August 22 respectively.
Of the 156 contact cases, 56 cases were reported from Kadakkarappally, another 33 from Ambalappuzha South and 23 from Alappuzha.
Meanwhile, 60 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative in the district. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 2,034. Officials said that among the COVID-19 patients only those with serious symptoms would be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha from now on.
This was decided in a meeting attended by District Collector A. Alexander and officials of MCH.
“COVID-19 patients will be divided into three categories- A, B and C. Only patients in the C category (seriously ill) will be admitted to the MCH. Those in the B category (mild symptoms) will be admitted to first-line treatment centres (FLCTs) set up at Century Hospital, P M Hospital and College of Engineering and Management, Punnapra. Patients without any symptoms will be admitted to other FLTCs in the district,” said District Collector A. Alexander.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath