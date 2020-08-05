No let-up in cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

05 August 2020 23:01 IST

108 positive with Chettikkad cluster accounting for a quarter of contact cases

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with 108 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Local transmission cases continue to rise with 89 more getting the disease through contact. Eleven people who came from other States and eight from abroad were also diagnosed with the disease.

With 25 fresh cases, Chettikkad COVID-19 cluster accounted for more than a quarter of the total local transmission cases. Seven cases were reported from Ambalappuzha and six each from Aroor, Chettikulangara and Pattannakad. Rest of the contact cases were reported from Arookutty (4), Arattukulangara (4), Kakkazhom (3), Kadakkarapally (3), Ezhupunna (3), Punnapra (3), Alappuzha (3) Andhakaranazhi (3), Cherthala (2) and one case each from Arattupuzha, Eramalloor, Thaikkal, Kallisserry, Cheriyanad, Vandanam, Kayamkulam, Kudassanad, Panavally, Pallippad and Poochakkal.

Advertising

Advertising

Returnees

The positive cases who had come from other States and foreign countries hailed from Vayalar (3), Punnapra (3), Kainakary (2), Ambalappuzha, Purakkad, Kandalloor, Kakkazhom, Cherthala South, Pallippuram, Kayamkulam, Cherthala, Andhakaranazhi and Arthunkal. One patient, a native of West Bengal reached the district recently.

Sixty people who were undergoing treatment tested negative for the disease. They include 38 people who got the disease through contact, 14 who returned from abroad, six from other States, a member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Nooranad and a health worker. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 892. Ward 9 in Perumbalam grama panchayat was declared as a containment zone.