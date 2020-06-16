No let-up in cases as 79 more test positive

Kerala reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and 60 recoveries on Tuesday, keeping the active number of cases at 1,366.
All except six of the new cases are imported cases of infection, diagnosed in people who either came in to the State from abroad or other parts of the country.
Of the six cases of local transmission, one is a health-care worker in Pathanamthitta through contact with a known or unknown source of infection.
A total of 2,622 persons have so far tested positive and 1,234 persons have recovered from the disease till date since the outbreak began in Kerala.
The State has put 1,22,143 persons under surveillance in various districts, of whom, except 1,986 isolated in hospitals with mild symptoms, the rest are in home or institutional quarantine. On Tuesday alone, 210 persons were admitted to hospitals.
An official release said that in the last 24 hours, 4,003 samples had been tested. Till date, samples of 1,18,893 persons have been tested.
The number of hotspots in the State now is 110.
