No leakage in tax from gold sector, say Kerala traders

February 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association has claimed that there is no tax leakage from gold retailing in the State though the association alleged failure to realise Goods and Service Tax (GST) fully from the sector. There is also a lack of action against those who engage in gold business without registration.

Kerala used to impose 5% tax on gold before GST came into effect, while other States imposed only 1% tax. However, with GST coming into effect, 3% tax became the all-India norm. The year before GST came into effect, tax revenue for Kerala was high because of the compounding tax system imposed on Kerala traders. However, with GST in place, gold traders had to pay tax only on the basis of the actual trade that took place, said S. Abdul Nazar, State treasurer of the association.

He said GST was shared by the Central and State governments and since the returns were submitted online, they were not accepted without taxes being paid in full.

Meanwhile, the rising price of gold has put a break on retail purchase of gold, especially during the current wedding season. By some estimates, the volume of purchase is down between 20% and 25%.

Added to the rising price of gold is the increasing number of returnees from the Gulf and other countries, falling employment rate and general inflation. At the same time, effective steps are needed to prevent smuggling of gold. A parallel economy using illegal gold was flourishing in the State, Mr. Nazar alleged. The smuggled gold is sold without tax and without hallmarking and is cheaper for retail buyers.

Gold traders are of the view that unless steps are taken to stop the parallel economy, tax realisation from the traditional sector will not increase.

