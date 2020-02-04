Kerala

No law to stop TV serials based on crimes: police

more-in

Plea against ‘Koodathayi - the game of death’

The Kerala High Court may consider whether the telecast of the TV show ‘Koodathayi — the game of death’ would amount to interference with the due process of law and whether a prudent mind, including witnesses, would be influenced by the telecast, the police have submitted.

The police made the submission on Monday in a case filed by one of the witnesses in the Koodathayi mass murder case seeking to issue directives to stop the show.

The script of the TV serial was not available for the police for verification. However, the number, the method and the place of homicides telecast in the serial was the same as in the Koodathayi case, the police said. All the six deaths are being probed by the Special Investigation, which filed its fourth chargesheet on Monday.

There is no specific law or order enabling the State government to prevent the making of a movie or a TV serial or to issue prohibitory orders, it was submitted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 8:56:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-law-to-stop-tv-serials-based-on-crimes-police/article30732190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY