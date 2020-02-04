No law to stop TV serials based on crimes: police

The Kerala High Court may consider whether the telecast of the TV show ‘Koodathayi — the game of death’ would amount to interference with the due process of law and whether a prudent mind, including witnesses, would be influenced by the telecast, the police have submitted.

The police made the submission on Monday in a case filed by one of the witnesses in the Koodathayi mass murder case seeking to issue directives to stop the show.

The script of the TV serial was not available for the police for verification. However, the number, the method and the place of homicides telecast in the serial was the same as in the Koodathayi case, the police said. All the six deaths are being probed by the Special Investigation, which filed its fourth chargesheet on Monday.

There is no specific law or order enabling the State government to prevent the making of a movie or a TV serial or to issue prohibitory orders, it was submitted.