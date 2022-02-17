No KLF this year too

There will be no Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on the Kozhikode beach this year as well. According to a release by K. Satchidanandan and Ravi Deecee, festival director and chief facilitator respectively, the next edition will be held in 2023 January.

The sixth edition of the KLF could not be held in 2021 owing to pandemic restrictions. The organisers had planned to hold it this month, but had to postpone to March owing to the Omicron-spurred rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Satchidanandan and Mr. Ravi said that the relaxations in restrictions now announced by the government were not enough to hold the KLF. Even if the cases come down in the coming months, many festivals and the Ramzan fast are coming up during the time and it would not be practical to organise the event, they added.