No joining any other party: Rajendran

Former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran, who was suspended from the Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) [CPI(M)], has said he will not join any other party and instead will stop his political activities.

“I cannot work with the ideology of any other party,’‘ he said, adding that the action taken against him was on expected lines. It was some local leaders in Munnar who had worked and campaigned against him,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran was suspended from the primary membership of the CPI(M) for one year. An inquiry commission set up by the party had found that Mr. Rajendran did not actively participate in the election campaign of party candidate in Devikulam during the last Assembly elections.

He had also abstained from party meetings. Mr. Rajendran had earlier said that he abstained from party meetings fearing personal insult by some leaders.